Modest Tax Increase Projected in 2021 Essex County Budget

A modest tax increase could be on the way for ratepayers in Essex County.

County councillors begin deliberating a draft budget Wednesday that could see a 0.49 per cent increase on a home assessed at $200,000.

Director of Finance and Treasurer Sandra Zwiers says it's a fair number in the face of an ongoing pandemic.

"After we've taken into account, effectively, a two per cent increase in growth in year in 2020 investment," she says.

Zwiers says budget planning is looking well into the future.

"For the most part we are planning for another year of COVID-19 related impacts here in the county," she says.

Zwiers says the county continues its commitment to the new regional acute care hospital with a contribution of $5.8-million for its share of the project.

Just over $1.65-million is also still in the budget for Social Housing Capital Renewal to address aging housing facilities.

"We are recognizing that COVID-19 will impact our operations in 2021, so we are moving forward, but only with projects we feel we can manage in addition to the COVID-19 impact," she says.

For a home assessed at $200,000 the proposed tax increase would mean a jump on the annual bill of $4.70.

Budget deliberations get underway via livestream Wednesday at 4 p.m.

— With files from Kristyleee Varley