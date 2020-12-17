Modified Goodfellows Newspaper Drive Brings in $250,000
A scaled back Goodfellows newspaper drive has brought in $250,000.
Organizers are thanking the community for stepping up despite volunteers not being on street corners this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
For the first time in 106-years, the traditional newspaper drive was cancelled with volunteers instead setting up at several businesses across Windsor-Essex to collect donations.
The funds will go toward several community initiatives including a weekly food bank, school breakfast programs and supplying children with shoes and boots.
According to a release, demand at the Goodfellows' food bank has increased by 30% due to the pandemic.
Last year's drive brought in more than $380,000.