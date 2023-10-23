MOH reports 'good' response from high-risk population seeking COVID-19 vaccinations

The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is reporting a 'good' response when it comes to the members of the high-risk population getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says they have seen a lot of requests and uptake from the high-risk groups, and a lot of the vaccination slots have been filled.

As of Oct. 10, the COVID-19 vaccine has been available to vulnerable, higher-risk populations in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 3,116 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people in the area between Oct. 10 and Oct. 18.

The Ontario Ministry of Health has prioritized the the first phase of this rollout to include:

- Pregnant individuals

- Individuals over 65 years of age

- All children 6 months to 4 years of age

- Individuals who are from a First Nation, Inuit or Métis community, and/or who self-identify as First Nation, Inuit, or Métis, and their household members

- Individuals 6 months of age and older with underlying health conditions per NACI recommendations

- Members of racialized and other equity deserving communities

- Health care workers and first responders

Dr. Aloosh says plenty of vaccines are available through the health unit, doctor's offices and pharmacies.

"Hospitals have started to vaccinate patients and staff, so I think there are probably a lot of opportunities for people who want vaccines. So I would say we're in really good shape at this time," he says.

Dr. Aloosh says if we start vaccinating ourselves, we can prevent some of the issues that can arise during the respiratory illness season..

"That would be my message, start to get your vaccine boost, flu and COVID vaccines at the same time. Stay home if you experience any cold or flu symptoms, wash your hands," he adds.

Flu shots will be offered to eligible individuals during their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Both the COVID-19 and flu vaccine will be available to the general public after the high-risk populations towards the end of October, at health care providers' offices and pharmacies.

Appointment bookings at the WECHU for eligible priority groups is now open and can be booked online at wechu.org/cv/vaccine-clinics.