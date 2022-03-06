Momentum back on the Spitfires' side as they beat the Soo Greyhounds
The Windsor Spitfires have momentum back on their side as they beat the Soo Greyhounds on Saturday, March 5.
The Spitfiress began strong in the first period starting with a power play goal from Louka Henault.
Windsor then scored two more to make it 3-0 in the first.
The second period saw the Greyhounds score early on, but the Spits fired back with a goal from Pasquale Zito.
Soo aimed to make a comeback in the second by scoring two more goals making it 4-3.
The Spitfires scored three more in the third period to make it a 7-3 final.
They go on to face the London Knights in a rematch from Friday night at the WFCU Centre on Sunday, March 6.
Puck drops at 4:05pm with the AM800 pregame show set for 3:50pm.