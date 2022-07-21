Monarch butterflies listed as endangered species

One of the most recognized butterflies in the world is now listed as endangered.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has added the monarch butterfly to the "red list" for the very first time of threatened species.

Due to being on the "red list", the butterfly is now only two steps away from being extinct.

Leo Sylvestri is a lover of butterflies, and is the creator of a Windsor-Essex monarch group.

He says who in the community is a part of his group, and how it has grown overtime.

"My first member was my wife of course. And then I recruited all of my best friends. Some other people that I knew were involved in raising monarch's and other types of butterflies, and from there on it just grew through social media. At the moment I think we're over 3,400 members."

He says that only a small percentage of monarch eggs make it to adulthood.

"Only one to three percent of all the monarch eggs laid on any milkweed will eventually survive and become adult butterflies."

He says what his group is trying to do to help the monarch population.

"We're doing out best. We're doing our share in planting a lot of milkweed around the city and county."

Sylvestri says planting milkweed is the best plant for caterpillars, and by planting more the chances of monarch's survival may go up.

In North America, millions of monarch butterflies undertake the longest migration of any insect species known to science.