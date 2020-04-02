Money for Mental Health and Modelling Data to be Released

The Ontario government is spending up to $12-million to expand online and virtual mental health supports to help people deal with COVID-19.

According to a release from the province, these services will help people experiencing anxiety, stress and other mental health challenges, including people who are unable to access their regular in-person counselling supports.

"Dealing with an evolving crisis like COVID-19 puts a lot of stress on everyone, including people who are self-isolating, families with kids out of school, and the frontline health care workers and first responders who are keeping us safe each and every day," said Premier Doug Ford. "

These resources are expected to address the needs of youth and adults and will include more dedicated supports for those working on the frontlines who are dealing with the difficult realities of COVID-19 every single day.

Another $2.6-million has also been earmarked to hire new psychologists and other mental health workers to support Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) personnel.

Doug Ford is also telling Ontarians that health officials will release modelling data that shows the worst-case scenario for the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You deserve to know what I know when you’re making decisions for yourself, family and community," Ford said during a news conference at Queen's Park on Thursday.

"Over the last few days we have talked about how critical the next few weeks will be for Ontario. It is a matter of life and death."

According to Ford, Ontario's top doctors will provide a full briefing to the public on Friday, on how serious the COVID-19 threat could get.

