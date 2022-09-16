Monkeypox activity in Ontario peaked in July, top doctor says

TORONTO - Ontario's chief medical officer of health says monkeypox activity in the province has peaked.

Dr. Kieran Moore says the province peaked in total number of active cases the week of July 15, when roughly 16 to 18 cases a day were being identified through PCR testing, while now that is down to only about one a day.

Moore says most of those new cases are travel-related, particularly from American hot spots, rather than people acquiring an infection within Ontario.

He says Ontario has immunized 32,175 people against monkeypox and is waiting for the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to provide guidance on if and how to start a second-dose strategy.

As of this week, there have been 656 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ontario.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person's lesions, their clothing or bedsheets, and symptoms can include rash, swollen lymph nodes and fever.