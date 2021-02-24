Montreal Canadiens Fire Head Coach Claude Julien

The Montreal Canadiens have fired head coach Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the Ottawa Senators earned a 5-4 shootout victory over Montreal.

Assistant coach Dominique Ducharme has been appointed interim head coach.

Alex Burrows has also been added to the Canadiens' coaching staff.

Montreal started off the NHL season with a 7-1-and-2 record. Since then, the team has managed just two wins in its last eight games.

With files from the Canadian Press