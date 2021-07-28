Montreal Canadiens owner says team let down fans with controversial draft pick

MONTREAL - The owner of the Montreal Canadiens says he understands the team disappointed fans by drafting a player who was convicted of taking and distributing an explicit photo without consent while playing in Sweden.

Geoff Molson says in an open letter that Logan Mailloux's actions last year "do not reflect the values'' of the team.

He says there was no intention to harm the victim when picking Mailloux 31st overall in the NHL draft.