More Accolades for the Chrysler Pacifica

The Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica is being recognized by a pair of top industry critics.

With families getting set to head back to school, Cars.com has named the Pacifica to its top five family-friendly vehicles.

According to the website, the Pacifica stands alone due to its roomy interior to carry extra supplies for school and its digital features to entertain kids while traveling to-and-from school.

And if it's not children you're transporting, Autotrader has named the Pacifica to its list of the 10 best cars for dog lovers.

The spacious interior gets the nod here as well as it provides plenty of room for those four-legged family members.