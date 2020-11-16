More Approvals Sought for $35-million Development in Downtown Windsor

A $35-million development is returning to Windsor's Development and Standing Heritage Committee for zoning approval Monday.

The proposed project would see a six-storey 148-unit residential building and commercial space incorporating two historical buildings on the north side of University Avenue between Cameron Avenue and Elm Street.

Committee Chair Rino Bortolin says the "housekeeping amendment" will ensure work on the commercial portion can get underway without holding up the residential work on the back of the property.

"Realistically it's four or five developments happening all on one parcel, because of that, they're trying to time the roll out of each new development," he says.

Bortolin says the building on the northwest corner of University Avenue and Elm Street has been vacant for nearly a decade and will be the first to be renovated.

"This is going to be a multi-year development and I'm glad that the first building will come online next year ... and then after that we'll be seeing one development after another come to fruition on that property," he says.

Bortolin says someone is already waiting to move in after the first building is complete.

"So they have some tenants secured and we're hoping by spring or summer of next year you'll see that building occupied," he adds.

City council approved more than $3-million in grants for the project under the Community Improvement Plan back in February.

The Development and Standing Heritage Committee gets underway via livestream today at 4:30 p.m.