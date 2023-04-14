More bargaining dates scheduled at Windsor Salt

More bargaining dates have been scheduled in an attempt to resolve a labour dispute at Windsor Salt.

Unifor and the company have been negotiating this week and have agreed to meet again next week and the week after to try and hammer out a collective agreement.

Local 1959 and Local 240 represent roughly 250 unionized workers who have been off the job since February 17 to back contract demands.

Unifor officials have said that contracting out unionized positions and job security were key issues.

Workers impacted by the strike are in the office, the Ojibway Mine and the evaporation processing fields.

A picket sign and a bag of salt set up at a picket site at Morton Drive and Front Road, April 14, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)