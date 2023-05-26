More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say

VANCOUVER - Allergies and asthma are on the rise in Canada, and experts say climate change is largely to blame.

The president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment says global warming means plants release more pollen for a longer time than they did in previous decades.

Dr. Melissa Lem says climate change has also led to more flooding, which in turn can increase mould in people's homes.

She says wildfires are also contributing to allergies and respiratory flare-ups.

Lem says in her Vancouver family practice, more patients over the last few years have told her they've developed allergies for the first time.

McMaster University allergy specialist Dr. Susan Waserman says she's seeing more environmental allergies in younger children than ever before.

Vote in the daily AM800 news poll question here. Do you have allergies?