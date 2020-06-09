More Canadians Wearing Masks, Fear Second Wave of COVID: Poll

The results of a new poll suggests more Canadians are wearing protective face masks as they emerge from months of isolating at home to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The results suggests the increase level of caution is driven over a fear of a second wave of infections, as bad or worse than the first wave of COVID-19.

Just over half of respondents to the Leger and Association for Canadian Studies survey said they have worn masks to go grocery shopping, 45 per cent to go to the pharmacy, 17 per cent at work, 14 per cent on public transit and 12 per cent when they've gone for walks.

In each case, the percentage saying they have worn masks has gone up by two to eight points in one week.

The poll also found that 53 per cent said masks should be mandatory in public and confined spaces.

The online poll, conducted June 5 to 7, surveyed 1,523 adult Canadians; it cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

With files from the Canadian Press