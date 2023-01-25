More cancellations and closures as a result of winter storm

As the snow continues to fall in Windsor-Essex, more cancellations are being reported:

- All in-person classes scheduled after 3 p.m. at St. Clair College have cancelled due to the weather

- Faculty will communicate with their students if there will be an online class, and any online classes will continue as scheduled.

- All municipal facilities in Amherstburg will close at 3 p.m. today, including The Libro Centre. Dan MacDonald's Book Club at the Essex County Library Amherstburg Branch has also been cancelled.

- Tonight's Junior "B" hockey game between the LaSalle Vipers and Chatham Maroons has been postponed, along with tonight's Lakeshore Canadiens game in Wheatley.

- The Town of LaSalle has postponed tonight's 2023 draft budget open house at the Vollmer Complex due to the weather, and will let residents now of a new date and time in the next couple of days.

- The Toldo Lancer Centre will close at 5:00 p.m. due to severe weather conditions. According to the Universities Athletics department, all scheduled fitness classes, swimming lessons, facility bookings are cancelled, and the fitness centre will be closed as well.

- Due to inclement weather, the University of Windsor has announced they will be cancelling all classes and labs in all delivery modes (in-person, online and hy-flex) as of 4 p.m. today. The Leddy Library will also be closed as of 6:30 p.m. The campus remains open, and students living in residence will not see an interruption in services.

- Lakeshore Town Hall is closed to the public. The Atlas Tube Recreation Centre remains open but recreation programming has been cancelled. Facilities will reopen for regular business hours on Thursday, January 26.

- All Essex County library branches are closed due to the weather

This list will be updated as information is made available.