More cases of COVID-19 reported by Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board

More cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board.

Three classes were dismissed overall with one at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Elementary School in Stoney Point and two classes dismissed at St. Annes High School.

The school board has advised parents to monitor their children for symptoms of the virus and call their health care providers for further direction if they are not feeling well.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board is currently reporting 39 cases of COVID-19 and five schools in outbreak status.