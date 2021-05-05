More Charges Laid Against Suspended Teacher

A suspended teacher with the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board is facing additional charges.

Windsor police have laid seven more charges against 36-year-old Ryan Turgeon, after two more victims stepped forward in an ongoing police investigation.

According to police, Turgeon was communicating electronically with the victims, who were under the age of 18 at the time of incidents.

Police say the communications involved the sharing of sexually explicit content.

He was arrested Tuesday without incident.

The additional charges include two counts of making sexually explicit material available to child, two counts of sexual exploitation, possess child pornography, make child pornography and access child pornography.

Police say Turgeon has been involved with children in either a volunteer or professional capacity in Essex County since 2012.

As AM800 news reported last week, Windsor police launched a child exploitation investigation after officers responded to a report of an internet luring call.

Turgeon was arrested on April 27 and was charged with communicating with a person believed to be under the age of 16 for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a sexual assault and distributing sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under the age of 16.