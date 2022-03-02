More charges laid in child pornography investigation

More child pornography charges are being laid on a 28 year-old male from LaSalle after further investigation from the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

As reported by AM800 News in December, a suspect was arrested without incident in the 3400 block of North Service Road East for online child pornography offences.

On Feb. 8, members of the ICE Unit were granted a search warrant to examine a seized cell phone as a part of the investigation.

With the search warrant Investigators found evidence of voyeurism when the male was working as a dental hygienist.

The man now faces two counts of voyeurism.

Investigators were also able to identify the adult female victims but believe there are more potential victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers.