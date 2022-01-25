More charges laid in counterfeit currency investigation in Windsor

More charges have been laid against a Windsor man following an investigation into counterfeit currency.

As heard on AM800 last week, the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in December, and on January 20, a male suspect was arrested in the 1400-block of Division Rd.

Since then, police were able to obtain search warrants for two vehicles seized as part of the investigation.

During the search of the cars, officers seized several items including counterfeit licence plates, counterfeit Canadian and U.S. currency as well as identification and credit cards not belonging to the suspect.

As a result, 27-year-old Brendon Moncrieff is now facing a total of 26 charges.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.