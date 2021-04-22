More Charges Laid in Fatal Impaired Driving Crash

More charges have been laid in connection to a fatal impaired driving crash in Chatham-Kent.

As AM800 news first reported earlier this month, police were called to single vehicle collision on Longwoods Rd just after midnight on April 12.

A passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Gabrielle Emery of Dresden, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

19-year-old Arielle Wall was first charged with impaired operation causing death, but is also now facing charges of dangerous operation causing death, stunt driving, and speeding.

She'll appear in court April 27.

