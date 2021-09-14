More classes dismissed at Catholic board due to COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to pile up at local schools with students only back in the classroom for a week.

The latest, at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board where four classes will be isolating at home.

Two classes from L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School and two from St. Joseph's Catholic High School were dismissed Monday due to positive cases of the virus.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.