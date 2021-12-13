More classes dismissed by WECDSB after weekend COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed six classes from five schools after five more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The board says one class has been sent home from Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School in LaSalle, St. Peter Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh, Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Elementary School in Stoney Point and Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School in Windsor, along with two classes at St. Annes High School.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

The school board continues to ask that parents monitor their children for symptoms of the virus each morning and keep them home if they are not feeling well.