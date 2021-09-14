More classes dismissed due to COVID-19 at two local Catholic schools

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has announced more student dismissals at two of its schools.

The board has been directed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to dismiss one class of students from St.Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School in Windsor after receiving notification of one confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

One class of students from Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School in Leamington has also been dismissed after receiving notification of one confirmed case of COVID-19 earlier today.

The dismissed students at both schools have been told not to attend class on Wednesday.

School officials say staff and students who have been directly affected are being notified and are being given directions from the health unit.

The school board is advising parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill, or still waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.