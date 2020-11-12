More College Football Games Postponed

No. 1 Alabama at LSU and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee won't be played Saturday because of COVID-19 issues, raising the number of Southeastern Conference football games postponed this week to three.

The Big Ten game between third-ranked Ohio State and host Maryland has been cancelled because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapins program. Maryland has halted team-related activities after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days.

Saturday's game between 12th-ranked Georgia and host Missouri has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues involving the Tigers, who are short on players. It's the fourth Saturday game involving SEC teams to be postponed by the coronavirus.

Eight games across major college football have been called off this week. Overall, 55 games involving FBS teams have been cancelled or postponed since late August.



