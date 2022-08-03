More construction on EC Row and Huron Church

More construction is coming to two heavily used roads in Windsor as the next phase of road work has been announced.

The city is spending an extra $1-million to re-pave E.C. Row between Dominion Blvd and Huron Church Rd with that work now underway.

Repaving the Expressway between Dominion and Dougall Ave has just finished.

The total cost of improvements to E.C. Row sits at over $15-million over the past 2-years.

The province is also providing $2-million dollars for rehabilitation work along Huron Church between Tecumseh Rd and Dorchester.

The work will consist of repairs to concrete panels, including full lane repairs southbound from Dorchester Rd to Tecumseh Road W. The centre median between Dorchester and Tecumseh and the island in the Industrial Drive intersection will be removed and replaced. The catch basins will be retrofitted to curb inlet catch basins so that they are taken off the road.

There will also be street lighting and traffic infrastructure work done at the Industrial Dr and Tecumseh Rd intersections, and the sidewalks will be widened at Industrial.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's imperative to keep that heavily used roadway be in good shape.

Huron Church is receiving this funding from the province as its considered a connecting link. It connects the 401 to the Ambassador Bridge but it doesn't just connect roads, it connects Canada with its largest trading partner, the United States.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the work will begin later this month.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie was on hand for today's announcement.

More than 34-thousand vehicles travel along Huron Church everyday, carrying 500-million dollars in daily cross border trade.

Since 2020, the city and the province have partnered to spend over $12-million to improve Huron Church.



