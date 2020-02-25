More construction work planned on Huron Church Road in Windsor

Orange construction barrels will be going up for three months along Huron Church Road in Windsor.

The reconstruction of the busy route, that handles drivers using the Ambassador Bridge border crossing and city commuter traffic, is scheduled to begin in early April.

Executive Director of Operations Dwayne Dawson, says the work will take place along Huron Church Road between Malden Road and Pool Avenue.

Dawson says just like the construction work that took place in 2019, all the work will be shifted to one side, with one lane open in each direction. Once that is complete, work will move to the other side.

He said he's pleased with how work was handled last year.

"I thought traffic flowed, in general, quite well. We had a lot of positive comments from the commuters and the businesses alike, and we're hoping that this time we don't have any traffic signals to contend with," said Dawson. "The area that we're working in, is going to be an open stretch, so we're hoping that same flow of traffic can be maintained."

The improvements to Huron Church Road during last year's work included infrastructure upgrades to watermains, street lighting and traffic signals, along with re-paving between Malden Road and Dorchester Road.

The City of Windsor will be hosting an open house, to allow the public and the business community a chance to see plans for the work and voice any concerns.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, February 26th from 3pm until 7pm at the Holiday Inn on Huron Church Road.