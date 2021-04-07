More COVID-19 Cases at Area Public Schools

COVID-19 cases are being reported at two area public schools.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, a student at Prince Andrew Public School in LaSalle and a student at General Amherst High School in Amherstburg have tested positive for the virus.

The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed cases were identified on April 5 and have since been added to the school board's website.

There was a previous case identified at General Amherst on April 1.