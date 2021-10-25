More COVID-19 cases at area public schools

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting four more schools with COVID-19 cases.

According to the board's website, there are two student cases at Sandwich Secondary, one student case at General Amherst High School and one secondary student case at Tecumseh Vista Academy.

The school board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Since the beginning of the school year, the public board has reported 104 positive cases.