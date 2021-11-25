More COVID-19 cases at the Catholic school board

COVID-19 cases continue to pile up at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

The board dismissed five classes and two bus cohorts from three schools after confirming cases of the virus on Thursday.

Positive cases were discovered at Sacred Heart, W.J. Langlois and St. William elementary schools.

The health unit has contacted staff and students who may have been affected and given them directions to follow.

There are currently eight schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — those include St. Gabriel, St. Joseph, Margaret D. Bennie, Gore Hill, D.M. Eagle, Queen Elizabeth and Herman Academy elementary schools along with Leamington District Secondary School.