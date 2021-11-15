More COVID-19 cases at WECDSB schools

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed four classes and a bus cohort from three schools after five confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified over the weekend.

According to the board, three cases of the virus have been confirmed at St. Gabriel School leading to two classes and a bus cohort being sent home.

One class has been dismissed at St. Andre School in Tecumseh after a single case of COVID-19, and another case of the virus has also lead to the dismissal of a class at St. Joseph School in River Canard.

The health unit is contacting students and staff who may have been affected, and families not receiving a call can continue to send their kids to school.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.