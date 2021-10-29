More COVID-19 cases identified at the public and Catholic school boards Friday

Another day brings more positive COVID-19 cases at our local school boards.

According to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, one class and one bus cohort was dismissed Friday at Holy Name Catholic Elementary School in Essex after notification of one confirmed case of the virus.

Meantime, at the Greater Essex County District School Board, two positive cases were identified in students at Belle River and Princess Elizabeth public schools.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.