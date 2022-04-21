More COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 109 new high risk cases of COVID-19.

There are now 386 total active infections locally as of Thursday April 21.

The Health Unit says 58 people are currently in hospital including two in intensive care.

The number of people killed by the virus remains at 604.

There are also 28 active outbreaks including 12 in long-term care or retirement homes, 6 hospital unit oubreaks, 9 in the community and one workplace outbreak.

83.6% of Windsor-Essex County residents 5 and older are fully vaccinated, while 51.4% of residents over 12 have received a booster dose.