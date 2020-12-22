More COVID-19 Cases in Windsor Schools

More cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Windsor schools.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board's website, one student case was reported at Bellwood Public School on Labelle Street and one student cases is also reported at Kennedy Collegiate on Tecumseh Road.

Both cases were recorded on the board's website on Monday.

Students have been out of the classroom since December 14 when the health unit all schools to shift to virtual learning for the final week of the 2020 school year.