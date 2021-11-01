More COVID-19 cases listed at area public schools

There are more COVID-19 cases within the Greater Essex County District School Board.

According to the board's website, there are two student cases at Kingsville District High School, one student case at General Amherst High School, one student case at Princess Elizabeth Public School and one student along with a staff case at Jack Miner Public School.

The school board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Since the beginning of the school year, the public board has reported 122 positive cases.