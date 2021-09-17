More COVID-19 cases reported at local schools

COVID-19 cases continue to pile up at local schools.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, positive cases were identified Friday at Essex District High School and Ford City Public School.

Meantime, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board dismissed classes at W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School while declaring an outbreak in a cohort at St. Anne Catholic High School after a second case positive case was confirmed.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected and those who did not receive a call can continue to attend class.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

As of Friday, the public board is dealing with COVID cases at 12 schools while 13 Catholic board schools have been affected.