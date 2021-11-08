More COVID-19 cases reported at Saint-Jean-Baptiste Catholic Elementary School

The local French Catholic school board is reporting more COVID-19 cases at Saint-Jean-Baptiste Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg.

According to the board's website, there are now four active cases with three classes in isolation.

As AM800 news reported last week, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared an outbreak at the school last Wednesday.

The health unit says the Delta Variant has not been identified.

The school is located on Fryer Street.