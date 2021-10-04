More COVID-19 cases reported at Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School

More COVID-19 cases are being reported at Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School in McGregor.

The French Catholic school board closed the school on Grondin Avenue last Wednesday after a recommendation from Windsor-Essex County Health Unit following a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the school board's website, there are now 13 active cases with four classes in isolation.

Last Monday the board reported one confirmed case, five cases were reported last Wednesday and eight cases were reported on Thursday.