More COVID-19 cases reported at WECDSB schools

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed four classes and a bus cohort from three schools after confirming cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to the board, two classes and a bus cohort were dismissed from St. Joseph School in River Canard after two cases surfaced over the weekend.

One class has been told to stay home from both St. James School in Windsor and Holy Cross School in LaSalle, after single cases of the virus were confirmed at each school.

The health unit has contacted staff and students who may have been effected and given directions for them to follow.

Parents are asked to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home if they are feeling ill.