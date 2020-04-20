More COVID-19 Patients Being Moved to Hospital at St. Clair College

More COVID-19 patients are being moved to Windsor Regional Hospital's St.Clair College Campus.

A field hospital set-up at the college received the first group of patients over the weekend, 21 in all, and at least seven more will be moved to the facility today.

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj, told AM800's The Morning Drive that the 21 patients moved to the campus are from Heron Terrace, a long-term care home at 11550 McNorton St. in Windsor.

Musyj says a lot of communication has taken place between the staff and family members to make the move possible.

"Things have gone smoothly with respect to to that. That has allowed Heron Terrace some relief to take care of the remaining residents and try to stem the tide of the spread in their facility," he says.

Musyj there's a lot of work ahead of every move which includes gathering information about the resident with respect to their history.

"Everyone is well aware of who's coming, a lot of reporting done to know exactly what their needs are, from a dietary point of view, from a medication point of view, from a clinical care point a view," he says. "Then the clinical team will do their own independent examinations of the residents."

The temporary hospital at St. Clair College has 100 bed spaces available to care for COVID-19 patients.