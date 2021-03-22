More COVID Cases at Area Public Schools

There are a few more cases of COVID-19 at public schools in Windsor-Essex.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says a staff member at Northwood Public School has tested positive.

The board is also reporting two student cases at Herman Secondary Academy plus student cases Begley Public School and Mason Centre Public Alternative Secondary School on University Avenue West.

The confirmed cases were identified between March 19 to March 21 and have been added to the board's website.

According to the board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.