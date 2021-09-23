More COVID Cases At McWilliam Public School

More COVID-19 cases at an elementary school in Windsor.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, three more student cases are being reported at McWilliam Public School.

The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed cases have been posted on the board's website.

There was a previous case at the school earlier this month on Sept. 17.

McWilliam Public School is located on EC Row Ave E. between Conservative Drive and Walker Road.