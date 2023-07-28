More damage after heavy downpour Friday afternoon

Another day in Windsor, more extreme weather damage.

A heavy downpour and gusty winds on Friday afternoon knocked down more trees, and sparked at least one small fire in the 900 block of Hall Avenue.

A large tree in the front yard of a home on Giles at Gladstone was taken down by the surge, with part of it damaging the home.

Wind gusts recorded at Windsor Regional Airport reached between 50 to 60 kilometres per hour.

A severe thunderstorm warning is now over for Windsor-Essex, but there is the possibility of more thunderstorms later this evening with a watch still in place.

Environment Canada says the high heat and humidity in part is adding to the active weather seen recently.

Also as a result of the storm Friday afternoon, and potential for more this evening, the Walkerville Distillery District Night Market has been cancelled tonight.

- with files from CTV Windsor