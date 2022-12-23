More down time for Windsor Assembly Plant in the new year

A week of down time at the Windsor Assembly Plant starting off in the new year.

Unifor Local 444 announced on its social media pages, that production will be down the week of January 2, 2023.

Workers have seen production be cancelled for a handful of days, however it's been months since the plant closed down for a full week.

Stellantis advises that production employees should not report to work unless told to by a supervisor.

The plant has already been down for most of the year due to a parts shortage.

On Tuesday, Stellantis confirmed the second shift would remain in place, despite the plant announcing they would transition to a one shift operation in April 2022.