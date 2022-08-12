More downtime at the Windsor Assembly Plant

Another down week at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 has announced production at the plant will be down on Saturday and for next week.

On July 29, when the union announced another week of down tme, local president Dave Cassidy shared his frustrations and talked about how his members are feeling with the the way the 'off weeks' are announced last minute.

He also called on Stellantis to create a plan to deal with the 'off weeks.'

The plant has been down for several weeks this year due to part shortages.

The parts shortage, specifically the microchip shortage has impacted the plant since 2020.