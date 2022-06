Another week of downtime announced for the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 has announced on its social media pages that the plant will be down the week of June 27.

Production employees should not report to work unless advised to by their supervisors. Skilled Trades and Apprentices should report for their regular shifts.

The plant was also down during the week of June 20.

Stellantis has been down numerous times this year due to part shortages.