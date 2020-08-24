More Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Getting Underway in Windsor

More Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing is getting underway in Windsor, Ont.

Windsor Regional Hospital will be allowing the public to get tested from the comfort of their vehicle outside the St. Clair College SportsPlex at 2000 Talbot Rd. Monday and Tuesday.

According to the release, access to the site will be available from both the Talbot Road and Cabana Road entrances and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

More than 4,900 drive-thru tests were administered back in May and June, resulting in eight confirmed cases of the virus.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says random testing helps provide better quality data for analysis, planning and intervention.

Officials plan on opening a testing centre in the SportsPlex next month, that's in addition to the COVID-19 assessment centres at Ouellette Campus and at Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington, Ont.