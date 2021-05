For the third time since April 28, the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy has issued an alert after a high number of opioid overdoses in the region.

The alert states there were eight opioid overdoses, seven of them involving fentanyl between April 30 and May 2.

According to the local health unit, the overdoses took place primarily in Windsor.

Alerts were also issued on April 28 and May 1.