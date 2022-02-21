More east-west access now available along Huron Church Road

The Windsor Police Service has announced that an east-west access point along Huron Church Road is now open in all directions.

Police say Industrial Drive and Northwood Street are now open to all traffic - those access points were reopened Feb. 16 but with some restrictions.

On Sunday, police announced Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road had been reopened to those looking to turn onto Huron Church Road northbound from Tecumseh Road West, but it was for Ambassador Bridge traffic only.

Most of the eastbound and westbound access points along Huron Church Road have been restricted since Feb. 13 to ensure the flow to traffic at the Canada-U.S. border, after police removed protestors from the roadway heading to the Ambassador Bridge.

No timeline has been provided on when all the access points will be reopened.

(Image courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)