More Extreme Heat Expected Wednesday Before Cool Down

One more day of blistering temperatures is expected across Southern Ontario before a cooler air mass rolls in.

This according to Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng who says Wednesday's afternoon high is expected to reach 31 Celsius, but will feel more like 40 Celsius or 104 Fahrenheit with the humidex.

Cheng says the heat and humidity creates a perfect recipe for thunderstorms.

"Any thunderstorms with lightning, that's certainly dangerous. So keep that in mind if you have to go outside. Keep your eyes on the sky and certainly make sure you follow the Environment Canada alerts. Certainly, when things escalate we will issue the watches and warnings."

He says this is the second round of hot weather for the Windsor area.

"It's just indicative of more of this type of weather will come. Certainly, we had a really slow start to spring. It was very cold and everybody was complaining and here we are in this heat and humidity and with that, thunderstorms."

Cheng says Wednesday night has the potential to be very wet.

"We do have those thunderstorm risks, certainly a concern because of the heat and humidity. The energy is there for thunderstorms to develop. That could still be problematic for southwestern Ontario."

A cold front accompanied by showers and thunderstorms will move through southern Ontario Wednesday night bringing an end to the extreme heat.

Temperatures are expected to drop quite a bit Friday and through the weekend with highs only reaching 20 or 21 Celsius.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides