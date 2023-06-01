More flight delays at Air Canada

Air Canada is experiencing problems with its flight communications system, causing delays across the country for the second time in a week.

The company says it’s experiencing a “temporary technical issue” with the system it uses to communicate with aircraft and monitor the performance of its operations, resulting in flight delays across the system.

In Windsor, the Air Canada 9:35 a.m. flight to Toronto was cancelled Thursday and the two other Air Canada flights today have both been delayed.

Airport CEO Mark Galvin advises travellers to check the status beforehand.

A total of 227 Air Canada flights, or 43 per cent of the airline's scheduled load, have been delayed Thursday, along with 34 cancellations, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.

Air Canada Rouge has also experienced 78 delays, or 52 per cent of its flights, as well as 11 cancellations.

Air Canada said the latest issue ``was in the same systems'' but unrelated to the problem it experienced last Thursday, when it briefly grounded its planes. The system is used to communicate with aircraft and monitor their performance.

``We have been in the process of upgrading this system using a third-party supplier's technology. Air Canada will continue to work with the manufacturer to ensure stability in the system in the future,'' the airline said in an emailed statement. ``We apologize for the impact on our customers and appreciate their patience. We are working hard to get people on their way as soon as possible.''

It said Thursday afternoon that aircraft ``continue to move although still at a lower than normal rate'' and it anticipates the effects to continue throughout the day.

``As a result, customers may experience delays and in some instances cancellations as we move through recovery,'' Air Canada said. ``We have also put in place a flexible policy for those who wish to change their travel plans at no cost.''

In April, the federal government unveiled a list of proposed reforms designed to close loopholes used by airlines to avoid paying fees under Ottawa's passenger rights rules.

That includes making passenger compensation the default in cases of flight disruption, with the onus on airlines to prove a flight delay or cancellation was due to reasons outside its control.

Carriers would also face a greater burden of proof in situations where it is presumed that compensation is warranted.

The proposals were tabled as part of Bill C-47, the Budget Implementation Act, which awaits third reading in the House of Commons.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told reporters on Thursday that passengers affected by the latest Air Canada delays are already protected under existing laws because the issue was caused by factors within the airline's control.

He said his office had been in touch with Air Canada and was assured the company was aware of ``the consequences of these delays.''

``My understanding is that they're working on restoring (the system) as quickly as possible, but I also wanted to make sure that they understood their obligations toward their passengers and they make sure that they compensate those who are impacted,'' he said.

--with files from The Canadian Press

